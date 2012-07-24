A Brown Bear Wandered Right Into A Sears, Then Another One Tried To Go To Olive Garden

You don’t see this every day at your neighbourhood mall.



A young brown bear wandered right into a Sears at a mall in Pittsburgh. It was quickly tranquilized by wildlife conservation officers and taken away. This one was pretty small, at about 150 pounds, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

A second, larger brown bear showed up less than two hours later. This bear could’ve been up to 300 pounds, and it emerged near the mall’s Olive Garden. Officers didn’t chance this once, since the mall had already been evacuated and closed for the night because of the first bear.

No people or bears were injured, and some mall-goers now have an interesting story to tell about their shopping experience at Sears.

CBS News has video of the Sears bear. Take a look:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.