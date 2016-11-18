A brother and sister, aged 10 and 4, are missing in northern NSW

Photo: Daniel Munoz/ Getty Images.

A brother and sister, William Bradbury, 10, and Savanah Bradbury, 4, are missing in Casino, located in New South Wales’s Northern Rivers region.

The siblings were at Colley Parkat about 3pm on Thursday when their mother left them for 15 minutes to visit a nearby home. They had disappeared when she returned.

A witness has told police they saw the two children walk away from the park on their own.

A police search for the pair is currently underway.

William is described as Caucasian, with a stocky build, and mousey short hair. He was wearing a black “bad boys” t-shirt, blue shorts and no shoes.

Savannah Bradbury is described as Caucasian, average height and build, with blonde curly hair, and she was wearing a pink dress with a purple shirt underneath, with white, black and pink coloured shoes.

Extensive police patrols are being conducted and the SES are door-knocking in the area.

Anyone who sights the children is asked to contact police immediately on triple zero (000), or to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use its online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

