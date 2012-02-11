A Brooklyn Sewage Plant Offers An Unconventional Valentine's Day Spot

A view of the plant’s eight digester eggs.

Photo: Screenshot/Newtown Creek Digester Eggs: The Art of Human Waste

If you value a meaningful experience over material gifts, consider a romantic tour of the Newton Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Brooklyn this Valentine’s Day. Erin Durkin of The New York Daily News reports that New York City’s Department of Environmental Protection is offering a morning tour of the 53-acre plant, which provides “stunning views of New York City and the nearby industrial landscape,” according to the centre’s official website.



Plant superintendent Jim Pynn told The Daily News that guests will get to walk through the facility’s digester eggs, giant stainless steel spheres that are responsible for breaking down the city’s sewage into 1.5 million gallons of sludge every day.

As an extra incentive, visitors will also receive a Hershey kiss. How sweet!

