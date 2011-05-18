A Brock Lesnar MMA Career Retrospective

Brock Lesnar has officially put his MMA career on hold due to a recurring bout of diverticulitis. In just a short span of four years Lesnar conquered the world of MMA competing at the highest level and winning a world championship. Lesnar’s run in the world of MMA is nothing short of remarkable.



It is entirely possible that Brock Lesnar’s UFC career is over. Choosing not to get surgery is practically announcing his retirement. Even if Lesnar does get surgery, the operation is invasive and could put Lesnar on the shelf for over a year, missing a critical amount of time at this stage of his career. In all likelihood the world of MMA has probably seen the last of Brock Lesnar as an elite heavyweight.

So today I look back at one of the most amazing short careers in MMA history. His accomplishments should be recognised whether you like Lesnar or not as nothing short of great. Fighters train for years and accomplish much less than what Lesnar did. Here is a quick look back at the MMA career of Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar vs. Min-Soo Kim, Dynamite!! USA June 2, 2007. Casual MMA fans probably don’t even realise that Brock Lesnar did have one MMA fight outside of the UFC. A number of MMA promoters booked the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for one of the biggest MMA events in history. Half would air on pay per view while half would air on Showtime. Brock Lesnar’s first MMA fight would air live on the pay per view portion.

