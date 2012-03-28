Here's How A British Hedge Funder Is Planning On Beating France At The Wine Game

Photo: Catherine Lusa

Matt Driver, a former banker and hedge funder, has some lofty ambitions for his newfound career—he’s opening the biggest vineyard in the UK to produce sparkling wines that will challenge those produced in France, according to Bloomberg.His reason? Watching grapes grown is much less stressful than watching numbers go up and down on a computer screen.



Driver is a founding partner at Horseman Capital Management—a hedge fund that once had nearly $6 billion AUM, according to Driver. The fund now has $774 million AUM… that difference could be the cause of stress for Driver too.

Driver now owns Rathfinny, a vineyard on the southern coast of England. The vineyard stretches about 600 acres, not all suitable for growing grapes. But Driver plans to add 400 more acres to that by 2020, which would make it the UK’s biggest vineyard.

Rathfinny will grow grapes that produce Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Riesling, Bloomberg reported. The soil at Rathfinny is similar to that of the Champagne region in France, where the famed sparkling drink comes from.

For what it’s worth, the UK wine industry has been on the uptick recently, according to Bloomberg. So here’s wishing Driver the best of luck.

Read the Bloomberg report here >

