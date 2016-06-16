A British grandma's extremely polite Google search is going viral

Manners are always important, even online.

One British grandma is going viral thanks to her incredibly polite Google search.

Ben John was visiting his 86-year-old grandmother, May Ashworth, when he noticed a Google search on her laptop where she used “please” and “thank you.” John shared the photo online, and it has since been retweeted nearly 20,000 times.

Omg opened my Nan’s laptop and when she’s googled something she’s put ‘please’ and ‘thank you’. I can’t ???????????? pic.twitter.com/hiy2tecBjU

— Ben John (@Push10Ben) June 9, 2016

John told BBC that his grandma thought a physical person looked over the search requests.

“I asked my nan why she used ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ and it seemed she thinks that there is someone — a physical person — at Google’s headquarters who looks after the searches,” he said. “She thought that by being polite and using her manners, the search would be quicker.”

Google’s UK Twitter account even responded to John’s tweet thanking her for the sweet search.

Dearest Ben’s Nan. Hope you’re well. In a world of billions of Searches, yours made us smile. Oh, and it’s 1998. Thank YOU@Push10Ben

— Google UK (@GoogleUK) June 15, 2016

And Google’s main Twitter account also responded.

Dear Grandma, No thanks necessary. ???? Sincerely, Googlehttps://t.co/vedrVek8nb

— Google (@google) June 15, 2016

Politeness goes a long way.

Finally managed to get my famous Nan to take a picture with me! pic.twitter.com/DKgEZf5SiU

— Ben John (@Push10Ben) June 15, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.