Injured grandma dials the wrong number, stranger rescues her anyway

When an elderly British woman slipped and fell in her bathroom, she tried to call her granddaughter for help. Instead, she mistakenly dialed a nearby BMW dealership.

But the young man who answered the call didn’t hang up — he dropped everything to rush to the woman’s aid.

That man is car salesman Dang Vuong, 34, the Chronicle reports. His quick thinking may have helped save the Wallsend, UK grandmother’s life.

“When I arrived, she was in shock more than anything,” Dang told the Chronicle. “There was blood on her face and the bath was overflowing. I told her who I was and then scooped her up and put her on the sofa and covered her with a blanket and waited until her [caretakers] and family came.”

The woman’s family said that they can’t thank Vuong enough for his selfless actions.

Hear about the rescue in his own words right here:



