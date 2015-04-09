A British company just discovered 100 billion barrels of oil and the share price is exploding upwards

Investors in UK Oil & Gas Investments, the company that just discovered 100 billion more barrels of oil near Gatwick Airport, are having a very good morning.

As of 11:20 a.m. the company’s shares have more than tripled in value, up by 205.43%. A single share in the company was priced at 1.105 pence before the announcement, and they spiked to over 4 pence afterwards.

Here’s how it looks:

The shares were worth much more when the company floated back in 2005 (at over 100 pence) but they have been below 2.5 pence consistently since 2009.

Only a fraction of the oil is likely to be recovered, but it’s given anyone who invested in UKOG over the last couple of years a pretty colossal payday.

