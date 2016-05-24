A British company designed rollout solar panels that power hard to reach disaster sites

Renovagen developed the array to put solar farms in hard to reach areas. The flexible panels are stored in a spool inside a trailer. The system is entirely off-grid. The array unfolds more than 650 feet when towed by a vehicle.
The panels can create enough electricity to power a 120-bed mobile health clinic.
Written and produced by Carl Mueller
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.