A British backpacker has been rescued after being held captive by an Australian man for 2 months

A British backpacker has been rescued by police after being held captive by an Australian man in Queensland for several months.

The 22-year-old female was allegedly held against her will between January 2 and March 5, during which time the man raped, strangled and beat her, according to police.

The pair had allegedly met three months previously, and had traveled extensively throughout Queensland.

Police found the woman behind the wheel of a car, which was pulled over by officers at 5pm on Sunday as part of a routine traffic stop on the Warrego Highway at Mitchell, about 570km west of Brisbane.

The Warrego Highway in Mitchell, Queensland.

The man, also 22, from Manunda near Cairns, was later found hiding in a small storage alcove in the vehicle.

He has been charged with rape, assault, strangulation, wilful damage, deprivation of liberty, possessing dangerous drugs and drug utensils, and obstructing police.

The woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries including facial fractures, bruising and cuts to her body.

The man appeared in Roma Magistrates Court on Monday where he was remanded in custody to reappear in court at a later date.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.