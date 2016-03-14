A British 15-year-old won $250,000 at a drone-racing tournament in Dubai

A British teenager has won the first “World Drone Prix” in Dubai after beating 150 teams in Dubai.

Engadget reports that the winner, 15-year-old Luke Bannister, will receive $250,000 (£174,000) in prize money.

Drone racing works by attaching camera to the drones. Pilots wear a special screen that looks like a VR headset to “see” what the drone sees as they steer it around a course.

Here’s a video of Bannister winning the tournament in Dubai:

