Someone Designed A Brilliant Food Cart That Doesn't Block aeroplane Aisles

Designer Heather Dunne has come up with a brilliant concept that attempts to revolutionise food delivery on commercial airliners.



It’s a new food cart dubbed the Orbit. At just eight inches wide, it’s designed to be able to allow passengers to walk by it, despite the tiny width of aeroplane aisles, according to PSFK.

In fact, it’s easy to load and unload, and can actually hold more stuff (60 meals) than the ubiquitous carts you see in all aeroplanes nowadays.

Here’s a look at all the details of Dunne’s design. While it may not have everything worked out in its early stages, it’s good to see folks trying to solve problems that have plagued consumers seemingly forever.

Photo: Behance

Photo: Behance

