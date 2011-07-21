HISTORY 101: The Rise And Possible Fall Of The European Union

There’s a big meeting of European leaders today about Greece’s second bailout, and according to some academics, it’s “do or die” time for the Euro.



We thought it was an appropriate time to make a primer on just how the European Union came to be about, and where it might be heading.

Here’s what you need to know about the supranational organisation that forms the biggest economy in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.