A Brief History Of HP's Totally Dysfunctional Board

How did it come to this?

Photo: Cosmican via Flickr

Last week, Hewlett-Packard’s board of directors fired CEO Leo Apotheker after less than a year and replaced him with Meg Whitman.Board chairman Ray Lane tried to deflect criticism, pointing out that most of HP’s board wasn’t even there when Apotheker was hired.



He neglected to mention that he was one of Apotheker’s biggest public supporters, that the two men came aboard at the same time, and that Apotheker hand-picked at least 5 of the new board members.

As journalist Dan Lyons put it, Meg Whitman better watch her back.

But longtime tech industry watchers aren’t surprised by these developments — HP’s board of directors has been almost comically dysfunctional for the last decade.

Take a look….

