A Bridgewater Associates Security Guard Was Caught On Tape Allegedly Stealing An Employee's IPad

A security guard at Ray Dalio’s hedge fund behemoth Bridgewater Associates was caught on a security camera (duh!) taking an iPad from an employee’s desk. [via DealBreaker] She was promptly fired.

But the iPad isn’t all she allegedly took.

From The Daily Westport:

Katlyne Lauture, a former security guard at Bridgewater Associates, was spotted on camera in November taking an iPad out of an employee’s desk and then leaving the building, police said.

Lauture, 25, was later found to have taken two additional iPads and an exercise video set, all valued at approximately $2,724, police said. She was charged with third-degree larceny and released after posting a $10,000 bond. She is due in court on Jan. 30.

Bess Levin at Dealbreaker points out that most the three missing iPads (if fully loaded) could cost is $2,487 meaning the workout DVDs could range anywhere from more than $200 and possibly up to $600. That’s a lot of working out from someone at Bridgewater’s offices.

