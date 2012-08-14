A Bride-To-Be Allegedly Stabbed Her Fiancé To Death Just Hours Before Their Wedding

Photo: Lee Haywood/Flickr

Na Cola Darcel Franklin, 31, should have been standing at the altar on Saturday – instead she was in a prison cell, charged with murdering her fiance. Police said Franklin and Billy Rafael Brewster, 36, were arguing at their home in Pennysylvania in the early hours of Saturday.



ABC News reported that Franklin allegedly stabbed Brewster twice with a kitchen knife, police said.

“One of the stab wounds punctured his heart,” Luksa said.

When police arrived at the apartment, shortly after 2 a.m., they found Brewster bleeding from chest wounds. He died 90 minutes later in hospital, less than seven hours before the wedding.

The New York Daily News reported that during her court appearance on Saturday afternoon, Franklin told District Judge Donna Butler, “You got to check again,” unable to comprehend that Brewster was dead, the Allentown Morning Call reported.

She cried, rocked herself back and forth and eventually choked out, “I … did … not … kill … him … on … purpose.”

