We Explored A Brand New Townhouse In Greenwich Village That's Renting For $75,000 A Month

Meredith Galante
6 west 9th street apartment $75,000

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

From the outside it’s a typical Greenwich Village brownstone on West 9th street. But walk inside and discover a home filled with rainbows that’s controlled almost entirely by iPad.”It’s discrete luxury,” said listing agent Chris Pomeroy of Halstead Property when we recently stopped by for a tour. “This house is meant for someone who is used to having the very finest things in life, but don’t like to flaunt it in a gaudy way.”

The pre-war townhouse has been transformed into a stunning five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home that’s renting at a mind-blowing $75,000 a month. The finishing touches will be completed in about a week, and the apartment does not have a renter yet.

The 9,000-square-foot home has excellent natural light for a New York City abode, because the centre of the home was cut out and replaced with a cube of glass—hence the rainbows reflected throughout. Look up from the basement and see the sky 65 feet up.

The house boasts a green footprint, using less gas and oil since the floors, heated radiantly, allow the temperature inside the home to change gradually.

Welcome to 6 West 9th Street. It's very discrete and you'd never know that insane amenities await inside.

Pass the foyer and walk into the living room. There is a dumbwaiter for residents to transport food, laundry or other objects they want to move between floors.

The living room and kitchen, both on the first floor, are separated by a glass cube that sections off the patio.

The patio was left relatively unfurnished so the new renters can decide what they want to do with the space.

The kitchen is massive. The cabinets and counters seem to go on forever.

You can do some serious entertaining in this house.

The kitchen has three sinks and two dishwashers. This sink rests in the marble centre island.

There's one bedroom on the first floor. It would make a good grandparents suite or an office.

All of the bathrooms have heated towel racks.

While standing on the first floor, if you look up, you can see the sky.

The elevator is free-standing. Nothing touches it on any side, which is very unusual for an elevator that goes up and down five stories.

The elevator door has glass door knobs, reminiscent of the building's pre-war roots.

The entire house can be controlled by iPad or iPhone. Change the temperature, alarm system, or music.

The family room on the second floor has tilt and turn windows that open in multiple directions.

Everything is very mod.

In the living room, there's a wet bar, waiting to be used.

Across the way, there is another sitting area.

Here's the view of the patio from the second floor.

Outside, there's a private patio. The kitchen equipment is encased in Pacific Northwest heartwood cedar.

There's a Solaire grill, fridge, and sink.

The ceilings are outlined in lights.

On the third floor, there are two bedrooms that share a bathroom.

Every bedroom has a fireplace.

The radiant flooring carries through to every room of the house.

Let's go up another flight of stairs.

The master bedroom has soaring high ceilings and skylights.

There is room for a king bed and seating.

The house has an Aprilaire system that recycles the air in the house.

The master bathroom has a steam shower.

Each room has its own walk-in closet.

One flight of stairs up from the master suite is another private terrace.

Here's the view from the terrace.

In the basement, there is a sound-proof media room with a projector screen.

This room would make a great gym.

A smaller room in the basement can be used as a wine room. The natural stone that is part of the home's foundation acts as a cooling agent.

Prefer Florida?

DON'T MISS: This $12.9 Million Oasis In The Florida Keys Is A Fisherman's Paradise >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.