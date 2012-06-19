We Explored A Brand New Townhouse In Greenwich Village That's Renting For $75,000 A Month

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider

From the outside it’s a typical Greenwich Village brownstone on West 9th street. But walk inside and discover a home filled with rainbows that’s controlled almost entirely by iPad.”It’s discrete luxury,” said listing agent Chris Pomeroy of Halstead Property when we recently stopped by for a tour. “This house is meant for someone who is used to having the very finest things in life, but don’t like to flaunt it in a gaudy way.”



The pre-war townhouse has been transformed into a stunning five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home that’s renting at a mind-blowing $75,000 a month. The finishing touches will be completed in about a week, and the apartment does not have a renter yet.

The 9,000-square-foot home has excellent natural light for a New York City abode, because the centre of the home was cut out and replaced with a cube of glass—hence the rainbows reflected throughout. Look up from the basement and see the sky 65 feet up.

The house boasts a green footprint, using less gas and oil since the floors, heated radiantly, allow the temperature inside the home to change gradually.

