We Explored A Brand New Townhouse In Greenwich Village That's Renting For $75,000 A Month

Photo: Meredith Galante/Business Insider
From the outside it’s a typical Greenwich Village brownstone on West 9th street. But walk inside and discover a home filled with rainbows that’s controlled almost entirely by iPad.”It’s discrete luxury,” said listing agent Chris Pomeroy of Halstead Property when we recently stopped by for a tour. “This house is meant for someone who is used to having the very finest things in life, but don’t like to flaunt it in a gaudy way.”
The pre-war townhouse has been transformed into a stunning five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home that’s renting at a mind-blowing $75,000 a month. The finishing touches will be completed in about a week, and the apartment does not have a renter yet.
The 9,000-square-foot home has excellent natural light for a New York City abode, because the centre of the home was cut out and replaced with a cube of glass—hence the rainbows reflected throughout. Look up from the basement and see the sky 65 feet up.
The house boasts a green footprint, using less gas and oil since the floors, heated radiantly, allow the temperature inside the home to change gradually.
Welcome to 6 West 9th Street. It's very discrete and you'd never know that insane amenities await inside.
Pass the foyer and walk into the living room. There is a dumbwaiter for residents to transport food, laundry or other objects they want to move between floors.
The living room and kitchen, both on the first floor, are separated by a glass cube that sections off the patio.
The patio was left relatively unfurnished so the new renters can decide what they want to do with the space.
The elevator is free-standing. Nothing touches it on any side, which is very unusual for an elevator that goes up and down five stories.
The entire house can be controlled by iPad or iPhone. Change the temperature, alarm system, or music.
Outside, there's a private patio. The kitchen equipment is encased in Pacific Northwest heartwood cedar.
A smaller room in the basement can be used as a wine room. The natural stone that is part of the home's foundation acts as a cooling agent.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.