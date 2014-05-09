A Breakthrough Study Has Found That Preteen Hearts Can Regrow

Heart-shaped balloon allegedly done by street artist Banksy. Photo: Getty

It is widely accepted that heart muscle cells in mammals stop replicating shortly after birth, limiting the ability of the heart to repair itself after injury.

However, a new study shows that heart muscle cells in mice undergo a brief burst prior to adolescence, increasing in number by about 40% to allow the heart to meet the increased circulatory needs of the body during rapid growth.

The findings suggest that thyroid hormone therapy could stimulate this process and enhance the heart’s ability to regenerate in patients with heart disease.

“We not only challenge 120-year-old dogma by showing that cardiac muscle cells are capable of extensive replication well into early preadolescence, but we also identify endocrine and local growth factors that could facilitate this process,” says senior study author Ahsan Husain of the Emory University School of Medicine.

“In the future, regenerative heart therapies in children may be possible by directly activating replication of cardiac muscle cells, without having to administer stem cells to the heart.”

Past research has suggested that heart muscle cells stop dividing by the time mice are about one-week-old.

But the heart grows substantially in mammals between birth and adolescence to accommodate an increase in the growing body’s need for oxygenated, nutrient-rich blood.

Heart muscle cells grow in size during preadolescence, but only to a limited degree, so the cellular processes accounting for the heart’s rapid growth during this period have been unclear.

Shedding light on this mystery, a research team led by Husain, Nawazish Naqvi of the Emory University School of Medicine in the US, and Robert Graham of Australia’s Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute found that preexisting heart muscle cells retain their ability to replicate until well after birth.

These cells undergo an intense 24-hour spurt of cell division in preadolescent 15-day-old mice, increasing in number by about half a million.

The results of the study are published by Cell Press in the journal Cell.

