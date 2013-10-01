A Breaking Bad Style Suspected Meth Lab Explosion Has Left Two Sydney Men In A Coma

Photo: Getty Images

Two men are in a coma after a blast at a home in Sydney’s Barden Ridge on Sunday night, which police have described as a possible meth lab explosion.

Rob Cutelli and a relative were driven to hospital after the incident with life threatening injuries and placed in an induced coma after emergency surgery, according to The Daily telegraph.

Details of the incident are straight out of the popular AMC series Breaking Bad, with neighbours describing strange chemical smells coming from the property, and horrific details of the injuries the two sustained.

Police found a trail of blood leading to a backyard pool, after one of the victims threw himself in to cool down — reportedly cooking from the inside.

The Sutherland neighbourhood is not known for drug crime, with one resident voicing their surprise: “Barden Ridge isn’t a place you would think you have too much riffraff, it’s a nice area.”

Specialist hazmat police are investigating the scene, with paraphernalia such as beakers among the debris caused by the explosion.

There is more here.

now read: The 30 Most Jaw-Droppingly Shocking Moments From Every Season Of ‘Breaking Bad’ [Ranked]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.