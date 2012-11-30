A Breakdown Of The Top Retailers On Facebook, Twitter And Pinterest — By The Numbers

Photo: Campalyst

Only 51 brands have more than 1 million Facebook fans.On Twitter and Pinterest, only three brands have that many followers.



There are four on Google+.

Through Q3 2012, therefore, Facebook remained the dominant social medium for internet retailers.

The usual suspects dominate among the top shops in the social web: Walmart and Target.

But there are a few surprises in there, too: Amazon is NOT among the top social retailers. But Lululemon is.

Our friends at Campalyst, the social media marketing analytics company, put together this graphic analysis of who’s winning and who’s losing among retailers in social media.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.