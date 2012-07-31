A Brave 11-Year-Old Girl Performed A Really Bad Rendition Of The National Anthem At An MLS Game

Nicholas Schwartz

*Disclaimer: We acknowledge the inherent difficulty in singing the national anthem in front of a stadium full of people, and commend this 11-year-old girl for her bravery. 

That being said, fans at the FC Dallas – L.A. Galaxy match were subjected to perhaps one of the worst renditions of the national anthem ever, and it lasted almost three minutes. You be the judge.

