A Brave 11-Year-Old Girl Performed A Really Bad Rendition Of The National Anthem At An MLS Game

*Disclaimer: We acknowledge the inherent difficulty in singing the national anthem in front of a stadium full of people, and commend this 11-year-old girl for her bravery.



That being said, fans at the FC Dallas – L.A. Galaxy match were subjected to perhaps one of the worst renditions of the national anthem ever, and it lasted almost three minutes. You be the judge.

