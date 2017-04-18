A boy is in a critical condition after being flung from a carnival ride in Victoria

Wittingslow Amusements/ Facebook

An 8-year-old boy is a critical condition after he was flung from a spinning ride at a carnival in Rye, on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, on Monday afternoon.

It was reportedly the last ride of the day on the Cha Cha and there appeared to be a number of carnival workers on the ride at the time of the incident.

The boy was airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital. WorkSafe is investigating.

The operator of the carnival, Wittingslow Amusements, is a fourth generation family-run business operating since the 1930s.

According to its website the operators “undertake regular safety and mechanical checks on all our equipment in line with industry standards, and we hold Public Liability for $20 million for events”.

The ride’s specifications reveal that it can hold 44 people at a time, all of which must be over 130cm tall.

Last year four people died in an accident at Ardent Leisure’s Gold Coast theme park, Dreamworld.

In that incident, the group died after becoming trapped on a conveyor belt when their raft flipped.

