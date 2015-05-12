There's horrifying video of a Bolt bus erupting into flames on the highway

NECN A Bolt bus explodes on the side of a Massachusetts highway.

A Bolt bus became engulfed in flames on a Massachusetts highway on Monday.

The Boston-bound bus caught fire Tuesday evening on the shoulder of the Massachusetts turnpike. According to Bolt Bus, all 47 passengers were able to evaccuate before the explosion, and none were harmed.

The bus may have been experiencing mechanical failure, but details are still unclear. According to local outlet NECN, the bus driver reportedly stopped in Connecticut due to a mechanical issue, but the bus continued on to Boston shortly afterward.

The explosion eventually shut down several lanes, but traffic appears to have continued to move past the bus as it burned. According to local outlet NECN, once the fire was reported, firefighters quickly arrived and extinguished the fire.

Bolt Bus told Business Insider it’s looking into the explosion.

“We are fully cooperating with local authorities and the local fire department on the investigation and conducting an investigation of our own,” spokeswoman Lanesha Gipson said.

Watch the video below, via NECN:

