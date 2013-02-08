The First Dreamliner Flight In Three Weeks Is Happening Right Now

Photo: FlightAware

After three weeks stuck on the ground, a Boeing Dreamliner is finally flying again.The one-time “ferry flight” of the 787, approved by the FAA, is currently underway, according to FlightAware.



A ferry flight is used to reposition aircraft, not for testing or to transport passengers.

The 50 Dreamliner jets Boeing has delivered were grounded after the FAA issued an emergency airworthiness directive for Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner on January 16.

The directive, the first of its kind in decades, was prompted by a battery malfunction that forced an All Nippon Airways flight to make an emergency landing.

An ongoing review by the National Transportation Safety Board is examining the jet’s lithium-ion battery, believed to be the source of a fire in a parked Dreamliner in Boston on January 7.

The Dreamliner ferry flight departed Fort Worth Meacham International Airport in Texas at 9:24 a.m. CST, and is scheduled to arrive at Snohomish County Airport near Everett, Washington, at 10:49 a.m. PST.

Boeing’s planes are built at its factory in Everett.

Follow the progress of the flight on FlightAware.

[Hat tip: Jon Ostrower]

