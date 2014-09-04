A Body Was Found Amid The Rubble Of A Sydney Shop Where 3 Are Missing After It Exploded

Rescuers are searching a site where three people are missing following an explosion in Rozelle. Photo: Getty

Rescuers have found body in the rubble of shop that exploded and collapsed in Rozelle in Sydney’s inner-west early this morning.

Fire & Rescue NSW personnel made the discovery about 4.30pm, more that 12 hours after the explosion and fire. Two more people remain unaccounted for. Authorities have not yet determined whether they were inside the Darling Street convenience store and apartments.

Bianka O’Brien, 31, her 1-year-old son Jude, and Chris Noble, 30, are missing. The site was destroyed in the blaze.

Emergency workers have been searching brick-by-brick through the debris – one was injured this afternoon – and are in the process of removing the body from the rubble. The body has not been identified and the gender, unkown.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage, but is being regarded as suspicious. A silver sedan was seen leaving the area at the time of the explosion.

A number of other people were injured when the explosion occurred around 4am.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.