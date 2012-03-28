A Blueprint For The Perfect Fundraising Ad Campaign

Photo: Bikoy/Flickr

Welcome back folks. Previously, I wrote about the importance of consumer engagement, measuring it, and incorporating the data into Out-of-Home advertising & planning.I also highlighted the result of our failure to do so: the OOH industry consistently loses dollars to TV, print, and display.



In order to help support the conversation about OOH engagement, I want to recommend an innovative way to approach your next OOH campaign.

Inspired by TED‘s philosophy of open-ideation and Y Combinator’s Paul Graham, I’m going to give you the blueprint for an engaging, measurable, social media enabled OOH campaign – one that demonstrates how powerful OOH can be – totally for free. Copy it, pitch it to your clients, execute it, tell people you came up with it, I don’t care. My only request is that you give us some love on Twitter (@ADstruc) and seriously consider OOH for your next advertising campaign.

This campaign is geared towards PSA / fundraising, however it can easily be applied to a commercial advertising campaign.

The Client: Whether it’s for natural disaster relief or finding a cure, fundraising campaigns typically suffer from low engagement with the general public. Wealthy individuals drive the majority of donations. For this exercise, let’s say an organisation is raising funds for natural disaster relief. And even though the cause is worthy and getting press, it isn’t getting many people to pull out their wallets.

Let’s flip the mechanics by bringing in a brand sponsor who will contribute in exchange for customer awareness and goodwill. Finding a brand sponsor should be easy, good PR is an intangible asset that goes well beyond the balance sheet. For this campaign, a home improvement retailer would be a good fit.

Media: While almost any outdoor placement will work well, here are a few suggestions:

1. Bring it down to eye-level. Saturate the streets with bus shelters and phone kiosks.

2. Secure a few key bulletins near high pedestrian traffic areas like San Francisco’s Union Square, Wrigley Field in Chicago, or 42nd Street in New York.

3. Wrap pedicabs or other moving media and hit the numerous summer street festivals and county fairs across the country.

Bottom line – get your ad within an arm’s reach.

Activation: The creative needs to be engaging. The best OOH starts a conversation and builds a relationship. So, let’s make sure the creative sparks curiosity and action – it needs to encourage viewer participation, while also creating an association with the sponsor. For example, encourage users to show their support for the cause by checking in, tweeting a hashtag texting an SMS code, uploading a picture, bumping an NFC tag, or liking a page on Facebook. With their smartphones readily accessible, commuters, tourists, and pedestrians have a high likelihood of activating, and will help build cross-medium awareness for both the cause and sponsor.

Contribution: Turn those tweets into dollars. For every check-in, tweet, bump, or like, have the sponsor donate to the cause on viewer’s behalf. This creates a connection that benefits the viewer, sponsor, and cause. You should expect to see strong engagement from viewers since it costs them nothing to participate!

Measurement: This is the good stuff! Capture all of these connections and conversations using ADtrac,ADstruc’s new geo-enabled social monitoring tool, and use the data to analyse campaign performance. Geo-tagged social data allows you to visualise the response by DMA, creative execution, or individual media location. Monitor which viewers are activating, where, and what they are saying. All the while, you’ll be engaged directly with your consumers via Twitter, Facebook, and other social media.

Leverage the data to identify high-influence individuals, demographics, and the leading channel driving funds. If you have multiple sponsors, determine how well each one connects with the audience and its total contribution. Using digital OOH, you can even change creative mid-campaign and see if that improves activations.

At the end of the day, you’ll have a complete view of the campaign’s performance and a real ROI.

That’s my ‘blueprint’ folks. It isn’t rocket science, but it’s a fun re-imagining of loyalty marketing, and engagement is the key. Encourage it, capture it, reward it, and measure it.

