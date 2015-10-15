A 'blue-collar Atlassian' is among 5 startups selected to pitch at Brisbane's RiverPitch

Steve Baxter. Supplied

Five startups have been selected as finalists to win funding for their ideas at RiverPitch in Brisbane next week.

They will present before some of Australia’s biggest startup investors, including Shark Tank TV series star Steve Baxter, the founder of RiverPitch, at Queensland’s highest profile startup investment event.

The finalists:

YourGrocer Home delivery from the local shops you love

Way We Do A cloud based standard operating procedures software

Fewzion Like Atlassian, but for blue collar work forces

MOVUS The Fitbit for industrial equipment, called FitMachine

CarHood A market place for people to share and rent out their own vehicle to other members of the community

Daniel Gavel, director of Black Sheep Capital, says his fund is always supportive of initiatives which help showcase startups as well as build the early stage investment ecosystem.

“The past few events have been well supported and attended, so it also provides the chance to network and build new relationships,” Gavel says.

The five startup teams underwent a rigorous, live pitching session at River City Labs as part of the selection process. RiverPitch, sponsored by retail stockbroking network, Morgans, is being held on Wednesday, October 21.

RiverPitch is a bi-yearly event which brings together investment-ready teams with actual investors in order to help get the ideas funded.

