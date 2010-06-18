A Blogger's Rant: The Pajama Jokes Are Getting Really Old

Here is what I’m wearing right now: a blue collared shirt (ironed), grey linen pants (belted) and tan desert boots (Clark’s). I tell you this not because you asked, but because I am a blogger, and, to judge from the way the world speaks of my kind, you probably assumed I was wearing something more along the lines of this.

Pajamas. I’m talking about pajamas here, people. That’s what we bloggers supposedly prefer to wear, whether we’re anonymously destroying a reputation, draining the lifeblood from legacy media organisations or harmlessly popping Ritalin and writing Gossip Girl recaps.



