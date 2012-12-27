Today's Snow Is Just A Teaser For The Rest Of This Week

A blizzard warning spanning over 730 miles from New York to Arkansas has been issued by the National Weather Service, it’s headed through the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, and Northeast.



Total snowfall in the 6 to 12 inch range will carpet downstate Illinois through central Indiana and northern Ohio, The Weather Channel reports:

The heaviest snow totals, in excess of 1 foot, are expected from northeast Ohio into northwest Pennsylvania, western and central New York, into northern New England.

It’s not just snow that is the concern. Freezing rain and sleet – with potentially significant ice accumulations – will spread from parts of southern Ohio and the central Appalachians into central and northeast Pennsylvania, south-central New York and, perhaps, western New England through Wednesday night and early Thursday.

The National Weather Service’s winter weather desk is currently forecasting somewhere between 12 and 18 inches of snow to hit between western New York and all the way up to Maine. A quarter to a half of inch may fall over northeast PA and southeast New York.

The Weather Channel says the storm that has already started should continue through Friday morning. Cities like Rochester and Buffalo, New York may wake up to over a foot of snow. They’ve named the storm Euclid.

Already raging

The storm has already devastated the nation’s midsection with a record of 34 tornadoes reported in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Tuesday. At least 100 homes, businesses damaged by storms in Mobile, Ala., CNN is reporting.

There have been three dead, damages to homes and other buildings, quarter-sized hail in Lousiana, numerous accidents, including a 21-vehicle pile-up in Oklahoma, and cancelling more than 1000 flights.

At least eight states issued blizzard warnings Tuesday, including Mississippi. Over 280,000 people are still without power including 71,000 people in northeast Arkansas that has been hit with 30mph winds and a forecast of up to 10 inches of snow.

“Conditions don’t look quite as volatile over a large area as we saw on Christmas day but there will be a risk of tornadoes, some of them could be rather strong, across eastern portions of North Carolina and the northeastern part of South Carolina,” says Bill Bunting from the National Weather Service’s Severe Storms Prediction centre, reports ABC news.

Photo: National Weather Service

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.