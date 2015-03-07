A blizzard in the northeast made travel on Amtrak a nightmare yesterday

Hundreds of Amtrak passengers in the northeast stuck for hours with no heat on a freezing train stranded on the tracks yesterday unleashed their frustration on social media.

A train travelling to Boston got stuck in Connecticut during a snow storm and lost power, stranding nearly 300 passengers for about three hours, according to the Boston Globe.

No one was injured, but passengers weren’t happy about the delay. Some passengers told WHDH News that they weren’t sure what was going on while they were stuck.

The problem was attributed to snow and ice buildup on an overhead power system, an Amtrak spokesperson told the Globe. Another train was sent to pick up the stranded passengers.

Here are some of the tweets and Instagram posts that came in from passengers who were travelling with Amtrak on Thursday:

@Amtrak literally ruins my life every time I take a train u guys suk

— Que (@jschwartzieee) March 6, 2015

@Amtrak I hate you

— Katie Mangol (@kjmangol) March 6, 2015

I think I might go insane before this train starts moving again @Amtrak

— Katie Mangol (@kjmangol) March 6, 2015

As seen on Amtrak. The snow never stops in Boston. Thank-you @kristinasmonde pic.twitter.com/wqJs9x4TAX

— ciara hunt (@ciarahunt) March 5, 2015

Amtrak train packed heading from Boston to LGA thanks in part to runway closure. And it’s snowing between train cars. pic.twitter.com/7T0LGiK59j

— Steve Kastenbaum (@SKastenbaum) March 5, 2015

hey, @Amtrak, Ive been on hold for 40 minutes waiting for someone to help me because a train I was on was over 3 hours late. What gives?

— twoboys (@OliveJuiceEli) March 6, 2015

After 3 mess ups with my ticket purchase. 30 minutes late picking me up and almost 2 hours late to my destination. Damnit @Amtrak #AngryFace

— eric b (@tobitex9) March 6, 2015

Go fck yourself, @Amtrak. A photo posted by Brian Kantor (@iambrianscottk) on Feb 25, 2015 at 12:26pm PST

