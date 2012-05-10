It Was A Black Wednesday For New York Sports Teams

Photo: TNT

It was a rough Wednesday night for three of New York’s biggest sports franchises.New York Knicks



The Knicks played the Miami Heat tough for most of the first half. But a 10-2 run to end the first half put the Heat up 11 as the teams went to the locker room. And in the second half the Knicks could never get closer than eight, as the Heat cruised to a 106-94 win, eliminating the Knicks in their first round series in five games.

New York Rangers

After the Rangers’ miraculous win over the Capitals on Monday, it seemed like New York had all the momentum heading into game six. But Alex Ovechkin scored on a power-play goal 1:28 into the game. And the Rangers didn’t score their only goal until just 51 seconds remaining in the game, and the Capitals forced game seven with the 2-1 win.

New York Yankees

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead to the ninth inning over their divisional rival Tampa Bay Rays. It was just the second save opportunity for the Yankees since losing Mariano Rivera for the year. Six batters later, David Robertson had given up 3 hits, a walk, and four runs, including a 3-run home run to Matt Joyce. And all of a sudden, Yankees fans are reminded just spoiled they were with Rivera.

But hey, at least the Red Bulls won. So there is that.

