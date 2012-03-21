A Black Militia Group Says It Plans To Arrest The neighbourhood Watchman Who Shot A Black Teenager

A black militia leader, Najee Muhammad has pledged to arrest George Zimmerman, the Florida community watchman who shot and killed Trayvon Martin last month.



The outrage over the handling of this case by police, and the lack of charges brought against Zimmerman is rapidly becoming a national drama.

Here’s the report on Muhammad and his group, from The Grio:

Members of The New Black Liberation Militia plan to take 28-year-old George Zimmerman to federal authorities this week since local police haven’t acted, said Najee Muhammad, a leader of the militia group.

“We’ll find him. We’ve got his mug shot and everything,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad has made himself something of a media fixture during controversial cases involving race and the justice system. He appeared at protests of the execution of Troy Barnes, who was executed last year by the state of Texas for shooting a police officer.

According to the Grio, the family of Trayvon Martin opposes the actions of Muhammad and his New Black Liberation Militia.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.