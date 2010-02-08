A Party Invite Every Lawyer Would Love

We recently received an invitation to a party at White Slab Palace on Manhattan’s Lower East Side that included the following paragraph:



Safety note: White Slab Palace is currently being sued by a woman who was recently hit on the head by one of those stupid taxidermied moose heads mounted on the wall at every bar everywhere these days so a) thank you White Slab for inadvertently ending that trend, b) watch out for the bear, and c) if you get so rowdy that stuff falls off the walls onto your head, don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Classic! And, no, this was not a lawyer. Just a humorous and careful civilian. Of course, it lead to us discuss the many other potential suits that could arise from said party while also insisting we would not be representing anyone in any frivolous lawsuits.

But, breathe easy all. The party went off without a hitch or falling stuffed animal.

