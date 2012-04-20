A Day In The Life Of Married 'True Blood' And 'The Killing' Stars Jamie And Marshall Allman

JAMIE ANNE ALLMAN



Jamie Anne Allman plays Terry Marek on AMC’s “The Killing”—but you may recognise the pretty brunette actress from her countless side roles on shows such as “The Shield,” “Six Feet Under,” “Saving Grace,” “The Closer,” and “Monk,” not to mention 2004’s “The Notebook.”Her husband of six years, Marshall Allman, plays Tommy Micken on “True Blood” and previously played LJ Burrows on “Prison Break.”

While you can currently catch Jamie every Sunday in season two of “The Killing,” she also shared with us her intimate photos from the couple’s recent Portland, Oregon getaway—where they were celebrating their birthdays (which are one day apart!) and the premiere of Marshall’s latest film, “Blue Like Jazz.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.