A Day In The Life Of Married 'True Blood' And 'The Killing' Stars Jamie And Marshall Allman

Jamie (left) stars on “The Killing,” while her husband Marshall (right) is on “True Blood.”

Jamie Anne Allman plays Terry Marek on AMC’s “The Killing”—but you may recognise the pretty brunette actress from her countless side roles on shows such as “The Shield,” “Six Feet Under,” “Saving Grace,” “The Closer,” and “Monk,” not to mention 2004’s “The Notebook.”Her husband of six years, Marshall Allman, plays Tommy Micken on “True Blood” and previously played LJ Burrows on “Prison Break.”

While you can currently catch Jamie every Sunday in season two of “The Killing,” she also shared with us her intimate photos from the couple’s recent Portland, Oregon getaway—where they were celebrating their birthdays (which are one day apart!) and the premiere of Marshall’s latest film, “Blue Like Jazz.”

Finally arrived. Cozying up with some Veggie chilli at Doug Fir Lounge in Portland.

Hiking around Multnomah Falls. Beautiful scenery!

It was chilly next to the Multnomah Falls.

Trying to be cool and fell on my face right after this shot!

Getting ready for the premiere in the Jupiter Hotel.

Watch Marshall in the film's trailer below.

The next day, went to a Portland Timbers game. The fans are phenomenal! So fun!

Getting Marshall's attention while he's watching more sports.

Then we went to the OVO Cirque du Soliel show. It was amazing—Thoroughly entertained!

Mirror mirror on the wall, hanging in the gift shop at OVO Cirque du Soleil.

Dinnertime with friends at Oven & Shaker in the Pearl. Happy birthday to us!

Despite being on TV, Jamie and Marshall still have some anonymity.

