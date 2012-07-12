A Billionaire Art Collector Can't Get A Sewer Hookup For His Museum

Glenstone

Billionaire businessman Mitchell Rales is an avid art collector who owns an incredible 25,000-square-foot art gallery at his Glenstone estate in Potomac, Md.Rales, the co-founder of manufacturing company Danaher, who is worth $3.7 billion, desperately wants to expand the gallery and make it more accessible to the public, according to The Washington Post. There’s just one problem: Rales can’t get a sewer hookup for Glenstone, and this minor detail is derailing all of his plans.



Glenstone is located in a part of Montgomery County where sewers are banned. Rales has already requested access via a 3,000-foot sewer line from the county’s planning board, but his request was ultimately struck down in May, the Post reports.

The Montgomery County Council is reviewing the planning board’s decision and will vote at the end of July, so there is still a chance for approval.

Until then, Rales is reaching out to his gallery visitors for help in obtaining sewer access for Glenstone.

“Please help,” read an email sent out to visitors, according to the Post. “We are planning to further our mission by expanding our galleries and landscape, increase our hours, and offer more visitors the option of spending time with us — always free of charge. In order to facilitate this expansion, Glenstone is seeking to connect to public sewer.”

Visitors have answered Rales’ calls by sending letters to the County Council. In fact, the council has received a “three-inch stack” of letters all lobbying for Rales’ cause.

The Post spoke to Rales about publicizing Glenstone — the first time Rales has talked to the media in 27 years.

“I sit here and I say to myself, ‘I am 55 years old, I have had an incredible amount of good fortune in my life.’ I have had to make some choices about how to bestow some of that good fortune back to the world,” Rales said to the Post.

