'A billionaire spiv': MPs savage Sir Philip Green in knighthood debate

Backbench MPs called Sir Philip Green a “billionaire spiv” who cried “crocodile tears” over his role in the collapse of BHS during a debate on whether the retail tycoon should be stripped of his knighthood.

Conservative MP Iain Wright, who cochaired the parliamentary inquiry into the BHS collapse, launched the most savage attack on Sir Philip, saying: “He took the rings from BHS’ fingers, he beat it black and blue, he starved it of food and water, he put it on life support and then wanted credit for keeping it alive.”

