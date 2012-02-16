A Billionaire Real Estate Mogul Sold This Painting Of A Nude Model For $33.3 Million At Auction Last Night

Courtesy Christie’s



Sheldon Solow, a scion of New York real estate with an estimated net worth of $1.9 billion, had a good night last night.He sold a painting of a nude model, Francis Bacon’s 1963 canvas “Portrait of Henrietta Moraes,” for a total of $33.3 million at Christie’s contemporary art sale in London last night, according to Bloomberg Muse’s Scott Reyburn.

The painting was reportedly bought over the phone by a representative of Christie’s client services department on behalf of a customer who beat out two other phone bidders, Reyburn said.

The sale brought in a total of $126.5 million, the second highest amount ever recorded in a contemporary art sale in London, according to Reyburn.

While the hammer price was sky high, the portrait was not the most expensive Bacon painting ever sold. That title is held by Bacon’s 1976 “Triptych,” which sold at Sotheby’s for $86.3 million in May 2008.

