Clive Palmer is building the 'Titanic II', and it will set sail in 2018

Australian billionaire Clive Palmer has been trying to build an exact replica of the Titanic for a long time. After construction was pushed back, Palmer’s plans for Titanic II have finally reached fruition. The ship plans its maiden voyage in 2018, with increased safety precautions this time around.
Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
Follow INSIDER on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.