A billionaire couple is behind the historic coronavirus vaccine

- A scientist power-couple is a driving force behind Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine.
- Dr. Ugur Sahin is the CEO and Dr. Özlem Türeci the chief medical officer of BioNTech, the company that created the vaccine in partnership with Pfizer.
- Business Insider took a deep dive into who they are, and how they have made their mark on modern medicine.
Pfizer’s new coronavirus vaccine â€” which boasts at least a 90% efficacy in early trials â€” made history as the fastest vaccine ever developed.
The vaccine was developed in partnership with German company BioNTech, a company cofounded by a Turkish-German married couple who became billionaires months ago, when the pact with Pfizer was announced. But after this week, the CEO, Dr. Ugur Sahin, and the chief medical officer, Dr. Ã-zlem TÃ¼reci, saw their joint fortune skyrocket.
The vaccine-power couple met while working at a university hospital in southwest Germany; they are both German citizens of Turkish origins (Sahin moved with his family to Germany when he was 4 years old).
Sahin is the son of car factory workers, and developed his love of science and research by reading science books. TÃ¼reci grew up watching her surgeon father operate on patients.
Business Insider took a deep dive into the couple that may just help us get to the other side of this pandemic.
