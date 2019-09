A Big Surprise From General Motors (GM): June US Auto Sales Thump Expectations

General Motors’ (GM) June US Auto sales only fell 8.3% from last year vs. a 19.3% consensus decline (numbers adjusted for selling days).



GM immediately jumped 4% on the surprisingly good news.

Maybe they won’t go bankrupt…

