Big Rig Fire Partially Shuts Down San Francisco Bay Bridge

Pamela Engel

A big rig fire on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco has shut down two lanes of traffic on the bridge for about two hours, according to local news reports.

Firefighters have extinguished the blaze, but traffic delays are expected to continue and the condition of the big rig’s driver is unknown.

NBC Bay Area reporter Bob Redell is tweeting photos from the scene. He reports that smoke was filling the downtown area and that the fire created a “huge visual distraction”:

Here’s a shot of the traffic back-up:

