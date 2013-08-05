Big Rig Fire Partially Shuts Down San Francisco Bay Bridge

A big rig fire on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco has shut down two lanes of traffic on the bridge for about two hours, according to local news reports.

Firefighters have extinguished the blaze, but traffic delays are expected to continue and the condition of the big rig’s driver is unknown.

NBC Bay Area reporter Bob Redell is tweeting photos from the scene. He reports that smoke was filling the downtown area and that the fire created a “huge visual distraction”:

Big rig fire on wb 80 off the bay bridge in sf. Huge visual distraction in downtown pic.twitter.com/VKgf7Asiho

— Bob Redell (@BobNBC) August 5, 2013

Large vehicle fire on lower deck of bay bridge. Smoke filling downtown SF. pic.twitter.com/wZ5FrSL5aV

— Bob Redell (@BobNBC) August 5, 2013

Here’s a shot of the traffic back-up:

#BREAKING #TRAFFIC: A big-rig fire is temporarily blocking all westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge at Treasure Island. pic.twitter.com/AHwx3Z6VWl

— ABC7 News (@abc7newsBayArea) August 5, 2013

