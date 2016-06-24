A big group of major business leaders just endorsed Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton just racked up major endorsements from some of the country’s top business leaders.
In an email on Thursday, Clinton’s campaign rolled out a list of endorsements from over 50 prominent leaders from companies like General Motors, Boeing, Costco, and Qualcomm among others.
Warren E. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Expedia Chairman Barry Diller, and Dodgers co-owner Earvin “Magic” Johnson were among some of the more high-profile business leaders on the list.
Other notable leaders from tech companies like Yelp, Netflix, Airbnb, and Google parent company Alphabet were also on the list.
Many observers weren’t entirely shocked at some of the names supporting Clinton — Buffett and Sandberg, for example, are longtime Democratic supporters.
But the list came as Clinton’s campaign has increasingly focused on touting high-profile Republicans who have been turned off by Donald Trump, and instead are backing Clinton.
“I have consistently voted for Republicans for President,” former General Motors CEO Dan Akerson said in the release. “Serving as the leader of the free world requires effective leadership, sound judgment, a steady hand and most importantly, the temperament to deal with crises large and small. Donald Trump lacks each of these characteristics. Hillary Clinton has the experience and judgment to serve as an effective Commander in Chief.”
For his part, Trump has speculated privately that top leaders’ rejection of his candidacy could actually help shore up his populist grassroots support.
Still, since securing the Republican presidential nomination, Trump has attempted to make inroads with business, faith, and government leaders. Earlier this week, the real-estate mogul touted support from a group of prominent Evangelicals, as well as an endorsement from Linda Springer, former director of the US Office of Personnel Management.
Read Clinton’s full list below:
- Miki Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Thinx
- Dan Akerson, Former Chairman and CEO of General Motors
- Richard Anderson, Executive Chairman, Delta Air Lines, Inc.
- Stewart Bainum Jr., Chairman of Choice Hotels International
- James Bell, Former Interim CEO of Boeing; Former Corporate President and CFO of Boeing
- Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO of Salesforce
- Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-Founder and CTO of Airbnb
- Jeff Brotman, Co-Founder and Chairman of Costco Wholesale Corporation
- Warren E. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.
- Robert Burt, Retired Chairman, CEO FMC Corporation; Former Chairman Business Roundtable
- Ron Busby, President and CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers
- Brook Byers, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
- Peter Chernin, CEO, The Chernin Group
- Brian Chesky, Co-Founder and CEO of Airbnb
- Jim Cicconi, Senior Executive Vice President, AT&T Services, Inc.
- David Crane, Former CEO of NRG Energy, Inc.
- Erroll Davis, Retired Chancellor, University System of Georgia
- Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC and Expedia
- John Doerr, Partner at Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield, and Byers
- Margot Dorfman, President and CEO of U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce
- Candy Ergen, Co-Founder, DISH Network
- Joe Gebbia, Co-Founder and CPO of Airbnb
- Reed Hastings, Founder and CEO of Netflix
- Reid Hoffman, Partner at Greylock
- Drew Houston, Founder and CEO of Dropbox
- George Hume, President and CEO of Basic American Foods
- Irwin Jacobs, Founding Chairman and CEO Emeritus of Qualcomm
- Paul Jacobs, Executive Chairman, Qualcomm
- Leila Janah, Founder and CEO of Sama and Laxmi
- Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises
- Robert Johnson, Chairman, The RLJ Companies and Founder of Black Entertainment Television
- Andrea Jung, CEO of Grameen America, and Former CEO of Avon
- Lynn Jurich, CEO and Co-Founder of Sunrun
- David Karp, Founder and CEO of Tumblr
- Ellen Kullman, Former Chair and CEO of DuPont
- Debra Lee, Chairman and CEO of Black Entertainment Television
- Ted Leonsis, Founder and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment
- Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and CEO of Box
- Peter Lowy, CEO of Westfield
- Monica Lozano, Former Chairman and CEO, U.S. Hispanic Media
- Rob Marcus, Former Chairman and CEO Time Warner Cable Inc.
- William L. McComb, CEO (retired) of Liz Claiborne & Fifth and Pacific Companies, Inc.
- Rebecca Minkoff, Founder of Rebecca Minkoff
- Hamid R. Moghadam, Chairman and CEO of Prologis
- James J. Murren, Chairman and CEO, MGM Resorts International and Chairman, MGM Growth Properties
- Charles Phillips, CEO of Infor
- Mark Pincus, Co-Founder of Zynga
- Laura M. Ricketts, Co-Owner, Chicago Cubs
- Gary Rodkin, CEO (retired) of ConAgra Foods
- Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook
- Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Alphabet
- Jim Sinegal, Co-Founder, Director and former CEO of Costco
- Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO and Co-Founder, Yelp
- Walter Ulloa, Chairman and CEO, Entravision Communications Corporation
- Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President, Corning Incorporated
- Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder, 23andme
