A big group of major business leaders just endorsed Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton just racked up major endorsements from some of the country’s top business leaders.

In an email on Thursday, Clinton’s campaign rolled out a list of endorsements from over 50 prominent leaders from companies like General Motors, Boeing, Costco, and Qualcomm among others.

Warren E. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Expedia Chairman Barry Diller, and Dodgers co-owner Earvin “Magic” Johnson were among some of the more high-profile business leaders on the list.

Other notable leaders from tech companies like Yelp, Netflix, Airbnb, and Google parent company Alphabet were also on the list.

Many observers weren’t entirely shocked at some of the names supporting Clinton — Buffett and Sandberg, for example, are longtime Democratic supporters.

But the list came as Clinton’s campaign has increasingly focused on touting high-profile Republicans who have been turned off by Donald Trump, and instead are backing Clinton.

“I have consistently voted for Republicans for President,” former General Motors CEO Dan Akerson said in the release. “Serving as the leader of the free world requires effective leadership, sound judgment, a steady hand and most importantly, the temperament to deal with crises large and small. Donald Trump lacks each of these characteristics. Hillary Clinton has the experience and judgment to serve as an effective Commander in Chief.”

For his part, Trump has speculated privately that top leaders’ rejection of his candidacy could actually help shore up his populist grassroots support.

Still, since securing the Republican presidential nomination, Trump has attempted to make inroads with business, faith, and government leaders. Earlier this week, the real-estate mogul touted support from a group of prominent Evangelicals, as well as an endorsement from Linda Springer, former director of the US Office of Personnel Management.

Read Clinton’s full list below:

Miki Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Thinx

Dan Akerson, Former Chairman and CEO of General Motors

Richard Anderson, Executive Chairman, Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Stewart Bainum Jr., Chairman of Choice Hotels International

James Bell, Former Interim CEO of Boeing; Former Corporate President and CFO of Boeing

Marc Benioff, Chairman and CEO of Salesforce

Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-Founder and CTO of Airbnb

Jeff Brotman, Co-Founder and Chairman of Costco Wholesale Corporation

Warren E. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.

Robert Burt, Retired Chairman, CEO FMC Corporation; Former Chairman Business Roundtable

Ron Busby, President and CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers

Brook Byers, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Peter Chernin, CEO, The Chernin Group

Brian Chesky, Co-Founder and CEO of Airbnb

Jim Cicconi, Senior Executive Vice President, AT&T Services, Inc.

David Crane, Former CEO of NRG Energy, Inc.

Erroll Davis, Retired Chancellor, University System of Georgia

Barry Diller, Chairman and Senior Executive of IAC and Expedia

John Doerr, Partner at Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield, and Byers

Margot Dorfman, President and CEO of U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce

Candy Ergen, Co-Founder, DISH Network

Joe Gebbia, Co-Founder and CPO of Airbnb

Reed Hastings, Founder and CEO of Netflix

Reid Hoffman, Partner at Greylock

Drew Houston, Founder and CEO of Dropbox

George Hume, President and CEO of Basic American Foods

Irwin Jacobs, Founding Chairman and CEO Emeritus of Qualcomm

Paul Jacobs, Executive Chairman, Qualcomm

Leila Janah, Founder and CEO of Sama and Laxmi

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Chairman and CEO, Magic Johnson Enterprises

Robert Johnson, Chairman, The RLJ Companies and Founder of Black Entertainment Television

Andrea Jung, CEO of Grameen America, and Former CEO of Avon

Lynn Jurich, CEO and Co-Founder of Sunrun

David Karp, Founder and CEO of Tumblr

Ellen Kullman, Former Chair and CEO of DuPont

Debra Lee, Chairman and CEO of Black Entertainment Television

Ted Leonsis, Founder and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Aaron Levie, Co-Founder and CEO of Box

Peter Lowy, CEO of Westfield

Monica Lozano, Former Chairman and CEO, U.S. Hispanic Media

Rob Marcus, Former Chairman and CEO Time Warner Cable Inc.

William L. McComb, CEO (retired) of Liz Claiborne & Fifth and Pacific Companies, Inc.

Rebecca Minkoff, Founder of Rebecca Minkoff

Hamid R. Moghadam, Chairman and CEO of Prologis

James J. Murren, Chairman and CEO, MGM Resorts International and Chairman, MGM Growth Properties

Charles Phillips, CEO of Infor

Mark Pincus, Co-Founder of Zynga

Laura M. Ricketts, Co-Owner, Chicago Cubs

Gary Rodkin, CEO (retired) of ConAgra Foods

Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Facebook

Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of Alphabet

Jim Sinegal, Co-Founder, Director and former CEO of Costco

Jeremy Stoppelman, CEO and Co-Founder, Yelp

Walter Ulloa, Chairman and CEO, Entravision Communications Corporation

Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman of the Board, CEO and President, Corning Incorporated

Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder, 23andme

