A Big Global Rally Is Happening After Night Of The Yen Intervention

Joe Weisenthal

The yen is down big from where it was yesterday at this time thanks to the global, coordinate, G-7 intervention.

And markets all around the world approve.

Despite the lack of big progress at the nuke plant, stocks are rallying.

The Nikkei gained 2.7%. The rest of Asia was up modestly, and Europe is nicely higher.

And S&P futures point to a very solid open.

