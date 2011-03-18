A Big Global Rally Is Happening After Night Of The Yen Intervention

The yen is down big from where it was yesterday at this time thanks to the global, coordinate, G-7 intervention.



And markets all around the world approve.

Despite the lack of big progress at the nuke plant, stocks are rallying.

The Nikkei gained 2.7%. The rest of Asia was up modestly, and Europe is nicely higher.

And S&P futures point to a very solid open.

