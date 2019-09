Feeling bearish?



Don’t. Today’s decline is just one day.

And this chart should perk you up. From Stifel Nicolaus, a 140-year look at equities vs. commodities. If history is any guide, the big shift in favour of equities, and against commodities is due to begin any day.

Photo: Stifel Nicolaus

