A Big Ad Tech Company Had Its First Day On The NYSE [THE BRIEF]

Ad network Tremor Video had its IPO Thursday. It follows Marin Software as the second big ad tech IPO of 2013. The stock was priced at $10, which was below its predicted $11-$13.

Here’s what Martin Sorrell has to say about companies’ decisions to delay their payments to ad agencies.

If you’re in an agency that’s about to participate in AMC’s “The Pitch,” then you might want to read this advice from Conversation founder and show alum Frank O’Brien.

The New York Times is experimenting with ad takeover formats.

Heat won a spot on the NFL’s roster.

Digiday explores what the future looks like for CMOs.

After nine years at the agency, George Scribner is leaving Digitas.

Antonio Garcia-Martinez was appointed an advisor at Nanigans. He was previously at Facebook developing ad technology.

