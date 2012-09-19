A Beginner's Guide To The NYC Tech Scene

Katia Beauchamp is one of the NYC founders everyone should know. She runs Birchbox with Hayley Barna.

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

New to the New York tech scene?Steve Schlafman, a principal at Lerer Ventures, put together a presentation of everything a new tech player needs to know about Silicon Alley.



“I decided to make the guide because I was answering the same questions over and over,” Schlafman tells us. “I figured the community could use a guide.”

He spent the past month creating it and he’s covered every facet, from which blogs to read, which founders and investors to know, and which meetups to join.

