A Beginner's Guide To The NYC Tech Scene

Alyson Shontell
katia beauchamp birchboxKatia Beauchamp is one of the NYC founders everyone should know. She runs Birchbox with Hayley Barna.

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

New to the New York tech scene?Steve Schlafman, a principal at Lerer Ventures, put together a presentation of everything a new tech player needs to know about Silicon Alley.

“I decided to make the guide because I was answering the same questions over and over,” Schlafman tells us. “I figured the community could use a guide.”

He spent the past month creating it and he’s covered every facet, from which blogs to read, which founders and investors to know, and which meetups to join.

Now find out the people you should set up your first meetings with:

25 People Every New Founder Should Meet In New York Tech >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.