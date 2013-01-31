A Beautiful Tour Of Smog-Filled Beijing

Beijing’s smog problem doesn’t seem to be going anywhere soon, with flights cancelled and factories shut as the air quality hits “hazardous” levels.



So what is it like to tour the city right now? A series of photos, showing major landmarks in the city, has been widely shared on Weibo today.

The top version included below with translated English-captions comes via OffBeat China. Below that you’ll see another version with images of what you “should” be able to see.

With captions:

Photo: Weibo via offbeat china

With images:

Photo: Weibo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.