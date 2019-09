Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner is more than halfway to reaching 120,000 feet over New Mexico in an attempt to break the sound barrier in a free fall.



Here’s an incredible shot from his space capsule nearly 80,000 feet above Earth.

