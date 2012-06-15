HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $18.8 Million Mansion In Italy Comes With A Hunting Lodge And The Craziest Bathroom Ever

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty
A 123.5-acre estate in Fortunago, Italy with a hunting reserve and a spa has hit the market at $18.8 million.The house on the estate features 11 bedrooms and six bathrooms, a spa with pool, a spa room with an “emotional shower” (wait until you see what that means), a Turkish bath with colour therapy, a Swedish sauna, massage room, and fitness centre.
A short walk from the main house sits the hunting lodge, which has four bedrooms and a kitchen.
The gourmet kitchen has a lot of character compared to the rest of the all-white rooms. The black appliances really stand out.
