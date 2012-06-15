HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $18.8 Million Mansion In Italy Comes With A Hunting Lodge And The Craziest Bathroom Ever

A 123.5-acre estate in Fortunago, Italy with a hunting reserve and a spa has hit the market at $18.8 million.The house on the estate features 11 bedrooms and six bathrooms, a spa with pool, a spa room with an “emotional shower” (wait until you see what that means), a Turkish bath with colour therapy, a Swedish sauna, massage room, and fitness centre.

A short walk from the main house sits the hunting lodge, which has four bedrooms and a kitchen.

The home is four stories tall.

All of the gardens are very well manicured.

The view looks like a painting.

Upon arriving at the house, you're greeted by a fountain.

The entrance way has a very unique chandelier.

The house spans 14,000 square feet.

The interior of the home is bland, but elegant.

The living room set up facilitates conversation.

The fireplace stands out with the deep, dark wood.

The dining room seats at least 12.

The entire house has been renovated.

The gourmet kitchen has a lot of character compared to the rest of the all-white rooms. The black appliances really stand out.

This looks like a cozy place to curl up and read a book.

All of the bedrooms have a lot of built-in storage.

The bedrooms have beautiful wood floors.

You have no excuse to not be relaxed when there's a spa in your house.

The pool has a royal-looking pattern on the floor.

There's plenty of room to lounge around, so invite some friends over.

There are a few wooded areas on the property.

There are some stunning paths through the property for you to walk.

There's a garden maze on the property.

You can find wildlife including wild boar, roe deer, pheasants, and partridges.

The estate has rolling green hills that reach up to the Apennines.

