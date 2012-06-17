HOUSE OF THE DAY: This $12.9 Million Oasis In The Florida Keys Is A Fisherman's Paradise

Meredith Galante
Photo: Sothebys

Fish Camp, a private fishing estate in Marathon, a small city in the the Florida Keys, is on sale for $12.9 million.The home has 190-foot-deep water dockage for serious fishermen. 

But this house is also a luxury estate with eight bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, three-half baths, a tennis court, a spa, and 11,674 square of living space.

Welcome to 1150 Bulevar De Palmas.

The home has water on three sides.

Let's go see what it looks like.

You're greeted by a huge, open living room.

The living room is two stories.

The house spans 11,674 square feet.

The kitchen is made for a food connoisseur.

There are several sitting options in the kitchen alone. Serve up some of that fish you caught!

Considering this house was made for a fisherman, a man cave seems appropriate.

There's a classier bar with a piano in a separate room.

In the theatre, everyone gets their own leather seat.

This spacious room has its own patio.

The master bedroom has a seating area and a 180 degree view.

The bathrooms have a Florida vibe.

The marble flows from the floor to the walls.

Imagine waking up to the Florida sunshine.

Let's take a look inside the guest house.

The guests get their own living room to relax in.

The kitchen rivals the main house's.

There's a bar there, too.

One of the guest house bedrooms.

The master bedroom in the guest house is by no means small.

Check out the aerial view.

There are plenty of places to store your fishing equipment.

Pull your boat right up.

All of our favourite luxury estates have a tennis court.

The pool area looks like a lagoon.

There's a spot to barbecue.

Take shade on the balcony.

The views are pretty great no matter where on the property you are.

It wouldn't be Florida without palm trees.

There's plenty of room to lounge poolside.

Never mind a fisherman, this is most people's paradise.

